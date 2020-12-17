VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HBO Max's Homeschool Musical on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Guests will include: Alana Bright, Annie Leppert, Elizabeth Ramirez, Fischer Barnett, Isaiah Valbrun, Jeffrey Corenelius, Joseph Nalieth and Laura Benanti.
Told in a self-shot documentary style, "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020" shines a light on the personal experiences and incredible musical talent of teens across America that have been confronted with the many unique challenges of 2020. Each teen will perform a well-known song which organically expresses their emotions about their experience as high school seniors faced with their world turned upside down. Along with their musical numbers, we'll hear directly from them in interviews that showcase their unique perspective, their wide range of emotions, hurdles, laughs and resilience that they've experienced during the past year. Inspired by Tony® Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ("My Fair Lady" and "She Loves Me" on Broadway, "Younger," "Supergirl," "Nashville") online movement #SunshineSongs, in which she offered to be an audience of one for the students around the country whose spring musicals were cancelled because of COVID-19, this television event will give students the opportunity to sing and dance like the stars they are, from the safety of their homes.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
