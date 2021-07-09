VIDEO: Watch an Instagram Takeover from Tuacahn Center for the Arts!

Mallory King, currently starring as Babette and Lily St. Regis in Tuacahn Center for the Arts' productions of Annie and Beauty and the Beast, took over our Instagram story on July 8!

She gave us incredible behind-the-scenes looks at both shows, plus rehearsals for their upcoming productions of The Count of Monte Cristo and School of Rock.

Missed all the fun? No worries! Check out highlights from the takeover below.

About Mallory

Tour/Ship Credits: Annie (Lily St. Regis, Troika), Legally Blonde (Serena, NCL). Favorite Regional Credits: Guys & Dolls (Ens, Fulton Theatre), Singin' in the Rain (Ens, Maine State Music Theatre), Marvelous Wonderettes (Suzy, Farmers Alley Theatre), I Love A Piano (Eileen, Farmers Alley Theatre), ...Spelling Bee (Olive, Bigfork Summer Playhouse), ...Charlie Brown (Sally, Bigfork Summer Playhouse). BFA Western Michigan University. www.malloryking.com

About Tuacahn's Annie

Annie will charm your heart in adventure after adventure, foiling Miss Hannigan and finding a new home with Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace, and a loveable mutt named Sandy. Along with our Annie, our Orphans are immensely talented, with great energy, and have been working hard in this "Hard Knock Life" to put on an incredible show for you. Annie runs now - Jul. 10 in the Tuacahn Amphitheatre. For information, log onto www.tuacahn.org or call 435-652-3300.

About Tuacahn's School of Rock

School of Rock follows slacker Dewey Finn as he turns a class of straight-A students into an all-conquering rock band! This family-friendly show, based on the cult film, features the first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on-stage! Bring the whole family and find out if they will win the Battle of the Bands! School of Rock runs July 17 - Oct. 22 in the outdoor Amphitheatre at Tuacahn. For information, log onto www.tuacahn.org or call 435-652-3300