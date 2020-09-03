VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for THE GLORIAS, From Julie Taymor & Sarah Ruhl

Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander star.

Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women's movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem's own memoir My Life on the Road. The Glorias (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinem's influential journey to prominence-from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women's rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women's Conference and beyond.

Watch the trailer below!

The Glorias includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the women's movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).

In 1998, Julie Taymor became the first woman to win the Tony® Award for Best Direction of a Musical, and also won a Tony® for Best Costumes, for her landmark production of The Lion King. The musical has won three Molière Awards including Best Musical and Best Costumes, garnered Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League awards for Taymor's direction, and myriad awards for her original costume, mask and puppet designs.

Sarah Ruhl's plays include How to Transcend a Happy Marriage; For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, The Oldest Boy, In the Next Room: or The Vibrator Play (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Tony Award nominee for best play); The Clean House (Pulitzer Prize Finalist, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize); Passion Play (Pen American award, The Fourth Freedom Forum Playwriting Award from The Kennedy Center); Orlando, Late: A Cowboy Song, Dear Elizabeth, Dead Man's Cell Phone, Eurydice and Stage Kiss.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You