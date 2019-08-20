VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of the DOWNTON ABBEY Film in New Featurette

Focus Features has released a sneak peek featurette for the highly-anticipated Dowtown Abbey film, only in theaters this September.

The show'd main cast are set to return for the feature including award-winning actress Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, and Elizabeth McGovern. In addition to the original cast, Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Simon Jones, Kate Phillips, and Stephen Campbell Moore will appear in the film. Matthew Goode who played the role of Henry Talbot will have a brief appearance.

The DOWNTON ABBEY movie is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. The film will be released in theaters internationally on September 13, followed by the U.S. premiere on September 20.

The television series DOWNTON ABBEY followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Over its 6 seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, 69 Emmy nominations in total, making DOWNTON ABBEYthe most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys - even earning a Special BAFTA award and a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way.





