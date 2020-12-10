VIDEO: Watch a First Look at HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES: THE HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Click Here for More Articles on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Get a Sneak Peek of "Something in the Air," the first musical number from the highly anticipated season two of HSMTMTS!

Watch the video below!

The song will be previewed in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special," streaming on Disney+ on December 11, 2020.

In tomorrow's special, the cast will perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share anecdotes from their memorable holidays, best - and most embarrassing! - presents, favorite holiday traditions, family Christmas photos, and poignant New Year's resolutions.

The scripted series, set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical."

With meta references and some docu-style elements, it's a modern take on the "classic" from 13 years ago. Show-mances blossom; friendships are tested, while new ones are made; rivalries flare; songs are sung; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.