VIDEO: Watch a FAMILY TIES Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
The family is back together!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a Family Ties Cast Reunion with Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Michael J. Fox, Tina Yothers, Marc Price and Scott Valentine.
Family Ties is an American sitcom television series that aired on NBC for seven seasons, premiering on September 22, 1982, and concluding on May 14, 1989. The series, created by Gary David Goldberg, reflected the move in the United States from the cultural liberalism of the 1960s and 1970s to the conservatism of the 1980s. The show won multiple awards, including three consecutive Emmy Awards for Michael J. Fox as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
