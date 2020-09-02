VIDEO: Watch a CURTAINS Reunion on Stars in the House

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

The cast of the 2007 musical reunites!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a CURTAINS Original Broadway Cast Reunion with David Hyde Pierce, Debra Monk, Karen Ziemba and Jason Danieley.

Curtains is an original musical comedy with a book by Rupert Holmes, music by John Kander , lyrics by Fred Ebb, original book and concept by Tony Award-winner Peter Stone, and additional lyrics by Kander & Holmes. It ran for 511 performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it opened in 2007.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

