VIDEO: Watch a BOB NEWHART SHOW Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Bob Newhart & Friends. Celebrating Bob Newhart with cast members from "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart" with Bob Newhart, Peter Bonerz, Jim Burrows, Julia Duffy, Tony Papenfuss, John Voldstad and William Sanderson.

The Bob Newhart Show is an American sitcom television series produced by MTM Enterprises that aired on CBS from September 16, 1972, to April 1, 1978, with a total of 142 half-hour episodes over six seasons. Comedian Bob Newhart portrays a psychologist whose interactions with his wife, friends, patients, and colleagues lead to humorous situations and dialogue. The show was filmed before a live audience.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Thanks to YOU Stars In The House has raised over $750,000 for The Actors Fund and over $203,000 for other organizations including: The Trevor Project, You Gotta Believe, NAACP LDF, Cats4CovidRelief, The Humane Society of New York, Broadway at CBST, Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, Cancer Support Community, New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall and Bullets to Books (The Jüdische Kulturbund Project).