VIDEO: Watch This Impressive One-Man Rendition of 96,000 From IN THE HEIGHTS
Many people are turning to YouTube covers and performances during this time of quarantine. One fan took to YouTube to post an impressive one-man cover of 96,000 from In the Heights, including full costumes, wigs, and all.
Watch the video below!
The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.