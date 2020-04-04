VIDEO: Watch The Wooster Group's Full Production of HAMLET For Free

Through April 7, watch The Wooster Group's full production HAMLET for free.

Check out part one here and part two here.

The Wooster Group's HAMLET reimagines Shakespeare's classic tragedy by channeling the ghost of Richard Burton's legendary 1964 performance. Using a "theatrofilm" made of that production, the Group attempts to reconstruct a hypothetical theater piece from the fragmentary evidence of the film.

For more information about the production, read the online program.

The Wooster Group originated in 1975 with works composed and directed by Spalding Gray and Elizabeth LeCompte around Gray's autobiographical impulses (the THREE PLACES IN RHODE ISLAND trilogy). Jim Clayburgh, Libby Howes, and Ron Vawter began working with the company during RUMSTICK ROAD, and Willem Dafoe and Kate Valk joined during POINT JUDITH. Peyton Smith joined for ROUTE 1 & 9. The Group has sustained a full-time, ongoing ensemble since this beginning. The company is constantly evolving, and with its many artistic associates has created and performed over fifty works for theater, dance, film, and media. The company members are at the center of the work. Elizabeth LeCompte has directed all of the pieces, and members who have "moved on" periodically return to remount repertory pieces and make new work.





