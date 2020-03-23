VIDEO: Watch 'The Gods Love Nubia' in Celebration of AIDA's 20th Anniversary

Watch 'The Gods Love Nubia' from the original Broadway production of Aida! The show celebrates its 20th anniversary today.

Check out the video below!

Elton John and Tim Rice's musical is based on the opera of the same name, and tells the story of an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, who finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh's daughter, Amneris.

As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people. Aida and Radames' love for one another becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations.

The original Broadway production ran for five years and won four Tony Awards. The Original Broadway Cast Recording won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You