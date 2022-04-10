Click Here for More Articles on Olivier Awards
VIDEO: Watch Stars Strut the Red Carpet at Olivier Awards 2022!
The green carpet arrivals will begin Sunday at 4:30pm BST/11:30am EDT.
British theatre's biggest night is here at last. The Olivier Awards 2022 with Mastercard take place tonight, 10 April, at the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will be hosted by Jason Manford.
Tune in right here at 4:30pm BST/11:30am EDT as Angellica Bell, Emma B, Frank DiLella and Anita Rani talk to this year's nominees on the green carpet.
Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley are both up for leading actor awards for Cabaret, a revival of the 1966 Kander and Ebb musical which has transformed the West End's Playhouse Theatre into the 'Kit Kat Club' to huge critical acclaim. The production has received 11 nominations across the board - the most for a single show this year.
Life Of Pi, Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of the bestselling novel which began life in Sheffield in 2019 and is currently playing at the Wyndham's Theatre, leads the field for plays with nine nominations. Also garnering nine nominations - including Best Musical Revival - is the classic Cole Porter musical Anything Goes, which broke box office records at the Barbican Theatre last summer. Broadway star Sutton Foster is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in the production, alongside Robert Lindsay, Carly Mercedes Dyer and Gary Wilmot in supporting categories.
Back To The Future - The Musical, a new stage adaptation of the hit 1985 sci-fi film currently playing at the Adelphi Theatre, has seven nominations, including Mastercard Best New Musical. With five nominations apiece are Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a Tony Award-winning hit which transferred to the Piccadilly Theatre and is up for Best New Musical, and The National Theatre's production of Larry Kramer's play The Normal Heart.
Frozen is nominated for four Olivier Awards, with Stephanie McKeon up for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Anna. Also with four nominations are Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - a retelling of the reggae icon's life starring Arinzé Kene and Gabrielle Brooks (both nominated themselves) - and Michael Longhurst's star-studded Donmar Warehouse production of the Nick Payne play Constellations.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith