VIDEO: Watch Shaina Taub, Johnny Butler, and Peter Shane on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Tune in at 8pm to watch live!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with composer Shaina Taub, Johnny Butler, and Peter Shane.
As a songwriter, she is a winner of the Kleban Prize, the Jonathan Larson Grant, the Fred Ebb Award, the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, the MAC John Wallowitch Award and was the ASCAP Foundation's Lucille and Jack Yellen Award. She has written songs for Sesame Street and the theme song for Julie Andrews' Netflix series Julie's Greenroom. She co-wrote the opening number for the 2018 Tony Awards, for which she and her collaborators Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban were nominated for an Emmy Award. Her songs have been performed across the country by Broadway stars such as Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald and Phillipa Soo. She has released two independent albums, Visitors and Die Happy, and she has an ongoing concert residency at Joe's Pub. Her concert work also includes a solo debut in Lincoln Center's acclaimed American Songbook series and playing her music with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
