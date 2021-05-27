Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch Rob McClure, Andrew Barth Feldman & More in Casey Likes' THESPIANS Film

The film also stars Sydney Lucas, Samantha Williams, Analise Scarpaci, Antonio Cipriano, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Sam Primack, Gabrielle Carrubba,

May. 27, 2021  

Before we return to theatre, see what happened when they lost it. Almost Famous star and Jimmy Awards alumni Casey Likes has assembled an all-star cast for his latest project- Thespians, which he wrote and directed.

The short film stars Tony Nominee Sydney Lucas, Samantha Williams, Andrew Barth Feldman, Analise Scarpaci, Antonio Cipriano, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Sam Primack, Gabrielle Carrubba, Casey Likes, and Tony Nominee Rob McClure.

Likes most recently starred as William Miller in the premiere of Almost Famous. He has been performing on stage, TV, and film since he was 3. 2019 ASU HSMTA Winner, 2019 National High School Musical Theatre Award (Jimmy Award) Finalist. Regional: A Christmas Carol. Film: Everything Must Go. TV: "American Blackout."

