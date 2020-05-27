VIDEO: Watch Lourds Lane, Kennedy Caughell & More Perform 'Stronger Now' from New Musical, SUPERYOU

Life happens. Somehow, we lose touch with our joy, our passion, our power. We forget who the hero is in our own story. Enter SuperYou - the journey of a woman who reconnects with her dreams when her superheroine creations come to life. Featuring mind-blowing female performers, new, iconic superheroines and an instantly singable, anthemic modern rock score, SuperYou is the heartwarming story of a woman remembering the power of her own voice.

With book, music and lyrics from the visionary mind of Lourds Lane, directed/choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, and featuring designs by an award-winning Broadway creative team, SuperYou reminds us that now more than ever, the world needs a superhero. That superhero is you.

SuperYou was previously scheduled to open off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre today, May 27, but plans have been postponed. Below, watch as the company reunites to perform 'Stronger Now' from the show! The video features: Lourds Lane, Wendy Bobbit Cavett, Brie Cassil, LaVon Fisher Wilson, Nicolette Hart, MiMi Ryder, Kennedy Caughell, Molly Tynes, Mary Kate Moore, Kate Wesler, Jillian Gottlieb, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Lauren Wright, Jamie Pfaff, Bella May Mordus, MinJi Kim, Tessa Noelle Frascona.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You