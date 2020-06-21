Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Lincoln Center's Full Production of ACT ONE, Starring Tony Shaloub, Andrea Martin, and Santino Fontana
Lincoln Center is currently streaming its 2014 production of Act One, as part of #LincolnCenterAtHome.
Writer and director James Lapine ("Sunday in the Park with George," "Into the Woods") reimagines the memoir of Broadway legend Moss Hart for the stage.
The cast is led by Tony Award-winners Tony Shaloub, Andrea Martin, and Santino Fontana.
The stream will be available through July 3.
Watch the full production below!
