Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IN THE HEIGHTS Movie
Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Ask Leslie Grace To Join IN THE HEIGHTS Film

Grace plays Nina, the bright, Puerto Rican college freshman who returns to the neighborhood after dropping out of school.

Feb. 16, 2021  

Leslie Grace plays Nina Rosario in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" film, and the way Lin-Manuel asked her to join the cast is beyond sweet.

In an emotional video, she shares how she reacted when she got the call confirming she would be in the movie.

Watch the full clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

In "In The Heights," Leslie Grace plays Nina, the bright, Puerto Rican college freshman who returns to the neighborhood after dropping out of school. Grace is primarily known as a singer/songwriter; she sings in English and in Spanish, and has released two studio albums.

After a year's delay, the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" will finally bow on a new release date of June 18, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max. Read more about the movie here.

The story is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The Tony Award-winning musical opened on Broadway in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Ask Leslie Grace To Join IN THE HEIGHTS Film
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
John Bolton
John Bolton
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson

Related Articles
Everything You Need To Know About the IN THE HEIGHTS Movie Photo

Everything You Need To Know About the IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Jon M. Chu Opens Up About Why IN THE HEIGHTS Needs a Big Screen Release Photo

Jon M. Chu Opens Up About Why IN THE HEIGHTS Needs a Big Screen Release

Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace Discuss Filming IN THE HEIGHTS and How it Represents the Photo

Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace Discuss Filming IN THE HEIGHTS and How it Represents the Latinx Community

VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Hints at Appearances in IN THE HEIGHTS and TICK, TICK...BOOM! F Photo

VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Hints at Appearances in IN THE HEIGHTS and TICK, TICK...BOOM! Films!


More Hot Stories For You