VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Ask Leslie Grace To Join IN THE HEIGHTS Film

Leslie Grace plays Nina Rosario in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" film, and the way Lin-Manuel asked her to join the cast is beyond sweet.

In an emotional video, she shares how she reacted when she got the call confirming she would be in the movie.

Watch the full clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

In "In The Heights," Leslie Grace plays Nina, the bright, Puerto Rican college freshman who returns to the neighborhood after dropping out of school. Grace is primarily known as a singer/songwriter; she sings in English and in Spanish, and has released two studio albums.

After a year's delay, the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" will finally bow on a new release date of June 18, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max. Read more about the movie here.

The story is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The Tony Award-winning musical opened on Broadway in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

