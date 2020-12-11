VIDEO: Watch Kevin McHale & More in STAY INSIDE Musical from SIX Composers

Composers of Broadway and West End hit SIX, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, and world-renowned choreographer, Kyle Hanagami, have collaborated to produce a captivating visual that lightheartedly reflects a newfound reality in a quarantine environment.

Viewers are encouraged to help those affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses by donating to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Every donation will provide groceries and medication, health care and hope to those struggling in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., during this pandemic. Visit www.broadwaycares.org to learn how you can support this cause. A direct link to donate can be found at www.broadwaycares.org/stayinside

"A hearty thank you to Kyle, Toby and Lucy for sharing this spectacular video and underscoring the importance of helping those who've been impacted during the pandemic," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "Theaters shut down the very day that Six was set to open on Broadway. Since then, countless friends and colleagues in the entertainment and performing arts industry have faced unprecedented hardships as all work stopped - and there's no expectation of it resuming before summer at the earliest. We're so grateful this exceptionally creative team came together to inspire their fans and followers to provide meals, medication to people in need in our extended community across the country."

Featured in the video is music artist, dancer, and award-winning actor Kevin McHale, who is widely known for his role as Artie Abrams in the FOX hit comedy Glee. McHale is joined by dancer Haley Fitzgerald, who's been featured in some of the biggest music videos in YouTube history and who has worked directly with some of the biggest artists in the world including Jennifer Lopez and Nick Jonas.

"In these very challenging times, I feel fortunate to be able to use a creative voice to bring important attention to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids - an organization that continues to do life-saving work for the arts and entertainment community, especially in what has been a devastating year for our industry," says McHale. "I'm honored to have worked with such an incredibly talented team on a special project that we hope brings a lot of inspiration and happiness to the viewers, all while encouraging generosity and support to a community that my heart and soul belong to."

Inspiration for this project derived from the detrimental impact Covid-19 has had on those who work in the arts and entertainment industries. Being members of this community themselves, the creators were determined to uplift morale and to raise funds to support the hundreds of thousands of workers during these uncertain times. Thanks to the generosity of the theatrical community and dedicated supporters, Broadway Cares recently announced a record $18.1 million was provided in grants in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, a 22% increase from last year.