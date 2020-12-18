VIDEO: Watch KINKY BOOTS With The Shows Must Go On
The musical will be availabe for 48 hours.
The Shows Must Go On is back this week with the smash hit musical, Kinky Boots, airing Friday, December 18 at 2pm ET. Starring Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly and written by the incredible duo of Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein!
The stream is available for 48 hours so make sure you don't miss out.
Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.
Donate to these worthwhile arts causes:
UK: http://actingforothers.co.uk/
US: https://broadwaycares.org/
Australia: https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/
