VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Sing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' from GET HAPPY at Carnegie Hall

On Monday, December 12 at 8:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall presented Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration featuring Broadway stars Jessica Vosk alongside Andy Karl. Written by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins, and directed by Michael Arden with Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Get Happy celebrates the life and artistry of the legendary Judy Garland.

Watch Vosk's performance of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" from the concert below!

Garland's Carnegie Hall debut on April 23, 1961 has become one of the most storied evenings in the Hall's history, with the live recording made that night going on to win five Grammy Awards, making Garland the first solo woman to win the coveted Album of the Year.

On the heels of her sold-out Carnegie Hall concert last season, Jessica Vosk brings Garland's unforgettable songbook back to life at the Hall, accompanied by an orchestra alongside rare performance footage of Garland herself in this one-night-only celebration of an artist whose legacy continues to inspire fans around the world. Vosk's frequent collaborator, Zac Posen, will be designing original looks for the concert, as an homage to Judy.



Judy Garland had been in show business for almost 40 years when she finally made her Carnegie Hall debut, an evening that attracted an audience including showbiz royalty Richard Burton and Marilyn Monroe. Toward the end of the program, Garland brought out her three children: Liza Minnelli, and Lorna and Joey Luft. The live album-Judy at Carnegie Hall-released a few months after the concert, spent 73 weeks on the Billboard charts.



In a recent interview about the project, Vosk offered, "Judy had this thing where she made everybody in the audience feel like she had them in her living room. That's what I'm trying to do with this particular performance-give the impression of being at a Judy Garland show without taking anything away from the boss on screen behind me ... Innovators like Judy Garland are why we artists feel like we can push boundaries today. Without them, we wouldn't be here."



Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled "My Golden Age." Since that event, she's toured her concert around the US this, as well as debuted to stunning reviews at London's Cadogan Hall this July. This year she joined the Atlantic Theatre Company's production of Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter. Other roles include the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, reprising the role this year at the MUNY. She created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020's A Very Coco Christmas. Jessica had an unconventional journey to Broadway, starting her career on Wall Street before taking the leap of faith to pursue her dreams. Her story has been profiled on ABC's "20/20" and on NBC's "Nightly News with Lester Holt."