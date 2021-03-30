Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Watch Jenn Colella Sing from DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Broadway Backwards

Colella joins Jay Armstrong Johnson in 'You Will Be Found.'

Mar. 30, 2021  

Today's the day! Broadway Backwards, the annual event where gender doesn't matter but love does, is set to make its virtual premiere on today, March 30, 2021. This virtual edition explores how the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has specifically affected the LGBTQ community. The show will feature Jay Armstrong Johnson as a New Yorker who hallucinates a fantastical journey guided by a late-night television host, portrayed by Jenn Colella.

New performances will be merged with full numbers from previous editions of the show to create a Broadway Backwards that feels distinctly of the moment.

Check back right here at 8pm ET to watch the big event, which will be available on demand through Saturday, April 3. Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City

Below, check out a clip from "You Will Be Found," featuring Johnson and Colella!

VIDEO: Watch Jenn Colella Sing from DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Broadway Backwards
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini

Related Articles
VIDEO: Nomad Theatre Presents INCH OFF THE TOP as Part of the Micro-Film Series Photo

VIDEO: Nomad Theatre Presents INCH OFF THE TOP as Part of the Micro-Film Series

VIDEO: LaChanze, Williams & More Talk Diversity in Theatre Photo

VIDEO: LaChanze, Williams & More Talk Diversity in Theatre

VIDEO: Watch Miranda Sings Audition for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo

VIDEO: Watch Miranda Sings Audition for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

VIDEO: Check Out the New Trailer for Céline Dion Musical TITANIQUE Photo

VIDEO: Check Out the New Trailer for Céline Dion Musical TITANIQUE


More Hot Stories For You