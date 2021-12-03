VIDEO: Watch Highlights from RHONY's Luann de Lesseps' A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS

Yes, the rumors are true! Everyone's favorite Countess is back at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening of festive glitz and glamour. If there's anything that's a guaranteed good time, it's seeing LuAnn de Lesseps, star of one of the most successful franchises in television history, "The Real Housewives of New York."

The media personality, author, actress, and singer-turned-cabaret queen has played to SRO crowds across the country, and now, she will ring in the holiday season with her own special brand of cheer. The show will be helmed by renowned director Richard Jay-Alexander (Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Deborah Cox, Lea Salonga, Donny & Marie), with the legendary Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole) serving as her Musical Director/Arranger.

With 13 Seasons of Reality TV behind her, there's plenty to talk about, not to mention all the swirling rumors that fans will want to hear about from the girl herself. LuAnn de Lesseps has had a unique and extraordinary global career before audiences discovered her on the #RHONY Bravo.

A Very Countess Christmas with LuAnn de Lesseps plays live and in person at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 3, & 6-9, & 13 at 7:00 PM, with the special livestreamed performance on December 7 at 7:00 PM ET. There is a $120-$190 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Luann. Tickets for the livestream on December 7 are $25 and can be purchased at BroadwayWorld Events