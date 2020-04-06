Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Hampstead Theatre's Full Production of WONDERLAND

Hampstead Theatre's production of Wonderland is available to stream now!

Originally performed and live streamed in 2014 on The Guardian website, this unique recording of Wonderland returns as part of the Hampstead Theatre At Home series.

Wonderland is available to watch on demand from Monday 6 April until Sunday 12 April.

Watch the full production below!

Hampstead Theatre closed its building following UK Government advice on Monday 16 March 2020. The #HampsteadTheatreAtHome is a series of digital initiatives designed to support audiences in isolation by sharing world class entertainment with them in their home for free.

