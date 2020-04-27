VIDEO: Watch Hampstead Theatre's Full Production of #AIWW: THE ARREST OF AI WEIWEI

#AIWW: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei (2013) is now available to watch on demand from Monday 27 April, 10am - Sunday 3 May, 10pm (BST).

The production tells the story of the controversial arrest and imprisonment of Chinese Artist Ai Weiwei in 2011 and is based on conversations between Ai Weiwei and journalist/writer Barnaby Martin (Hanging Man: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei), in which Ai Weiwei spoke about what happened during his disappearance. Directed by James Macdonald, #AIWW: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei is a portrait of the Artist in extreme conditions and an affirmation of the importance of Art and freedom of speech.

Watch the full production below!





