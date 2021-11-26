VIDEO: Watch Girls5Eva Reunite at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade

The girls of Girls5eva are back! The cast Peacock original series, which was recently picked up for a second season, reunited yesterday at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch the performance below!

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

The series stars Grammy(R) Award-winner and Tony(R) and Emmy(R) Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy(R) and Tony(R) Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy(R) Award-winning "Saturday Night Live" mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps.