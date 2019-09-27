VIDEO: Watch Dove Cameron's Minion Impression on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Dove Cameron came on "The Tonight Show" to talk about how her songs "Bloodshot" and "Waste" are a whole mood, does her impeccable impression of Minions and talks about handling the unexpected death of her Descendants 3 co-star Cameron Boyce. Watch the clip below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You