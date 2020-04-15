VIDEO: Watch David Hyde Pierce and Ari'el Stachel in the New Music Video For 'Heart In Your Hands' from THE VISITOR

The world premiere musical THE VISITOR was originally scheduled to open at The Public Theater tonight, April 15. In honor of Opening Night, The Public has just released a music video of David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Ari'el Stachel (Tarek), and the cast of THE VISITOR performing the song "Heart In Your Hands."

Watch the video below!

THE VISITOR features music by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Yorkey, book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Brian Yorkey, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan.

The complete cast of THE VISITOR features Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble/Nasim), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Alysha Deslorieux (Zainab), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Ahmad Maksoud (Ensemble), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble/Drummer), Bex Odorisio (Ensemble), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Paul Pontrelli (Ensemble), Lance Roberts (Ensemble), Ari'el Stachel (Tarek), and Stephanie Torns (Swing).

With heart, humor, and lush new songs, Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey with Kwame Kwei-Armah bring their soul-stirring new musical based on the acclaimed independent film, THE VISITOR by Thomas McCarthy, to The Public for its world premiere. Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When he discovers two young undocumented immigrants living in his New York apartment, the drummer Tarek and jewelry maker Zainab, Walter finds himself in the middle of their battle to stay in an America that's lost its better angels. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs this unforgettable new musical about friends and lovers caught between two worlds.

THE VISITOR features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Brian Ronan, video design by Tal Yarden, orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi, music direction by Meg Zervoulis, and music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi. James Latus will serve as production stage manager.





