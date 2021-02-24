VIDEO: Watch Christopher Jackson Perform a Letter by Benjamin Banneker for Ham4Progress #WeTellTheirStories

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The new @Ham4Progress Instagram is highlighting those who have changed history but didn't make the history books in Hamilton's new series: #WeTellTheirStories. First up, Christopher Jackson recites a letter from Benjamin Banneker, a free Black man living in Boston, to Thomas Jefferson highlighting the hypocrisy of the Declaration of Independence.

This piece, introduced by Renée Elise Goldsberry, was filmed inside the Federal Hall National Memorial, the site of George Washington's inauguration.

