VIDEO: Watch Christina Bianco Take on Hollywood Classics as Julie Andrews, Patti LuPone & More!

Christina also impersonates Idina Menzel, Alice Ripley, Bebe Neuwirth and Bette Midler.

What happens when Patti LuPone meets Lady Gaga? Watch as your favorite Broadway stars put their stamp on songs from the movie musicals you haven't seen on stage yet! Christina Bianco sings as Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Idina Menzel, Alice Ripley, Bebe Neuwirth, Bette Midler, Christine Baranski, Kristin Chenoweth, Julie Andrews & Liza Minnelli.

Musical arrangements by Brian Nash. Editing by Billy Ernst.

Christina has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show, in the US, and The Paul O'Grady Show and This Morning, in the UK. A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London.

New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway; Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk Award Nomination). Other favorite credits include, Maureen in Rent (Weston Playhouse), The Narrator in Joseph And The Amazing... (Drury Lane Theatre) and Dora in the long-running National Tour of Dora The Explorer Live!

