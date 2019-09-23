VIDEO: Watch Chita Rivera, Patti LuPone & More Tribute Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman at BROADWAY BACK TO SCHOOL

Sep. 23, 2019  

Last night Broadway stars and student Thespians shared the stage at Edison Ballroom for the 5th Broadway Back to School Gala supporting the Educational Theatre Foundation. The event honoring Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's dedication to educational theatre featured some of the biggest names in Broadway, including legends Chita Rivera and Patti LuPone, host Laura Benanti, John Cariani, Gavin Creel, Evan Ruggiero, Carla Stickler, Alex Stone, and J. Harrison Ghee who appeared as Crystal Demure.

The silent auction is still live at Edtf.org/silentauction.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS was also honored with the Standing Ovation Award which recognizes a corporation or organization that makes significant contributions to the Educational Theatre Association in supporting its mission of "shaping lives through theatre education" through philanthropic efforts, programs, and activities.

Check out highlights from inside the big night below!

Victor Colasurdo, Qawiyya Haqq, John Cariani

Shreya Muju

Scott Wittman, Julie Cohen Theobald, Marc Shaiman

Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Scott Wittman, Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman

hespian All-Star Company

Marc Shaiman

Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Tom Viola, Robert Wankel

Alex Stone

Carla Stickler

Technical staff

Crystal Demure and Laura Bananti

Crystal Demure

Tom Viola

Chita Rivera

Evan Ruggerio

Jared Goudsmit, Hunter Bell

Laura Benanti, Gavin Creel

Brannon Evans, Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Thespian All-Star Company

Gerard Marciano

Julie Cohen Theobald



