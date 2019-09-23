VIDEO: Watch Chita Rivera, Patti LuPone & More Tribute Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman at BROADWAY BACK TO SCHOOL
Last night Broadway stars and student Thespians shared the stage at Edison Ballroom for the 5th Broadway Back to School Gala supporting the Educational Theatre Foundation. The event honoring Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's dedication to educational theatre featured some of the biggest names in Broadway, including legends Chita Rivera and Patti LuPone, host Laura Benanti, John Cariani, Gavin Creel, Evan Ruggiero, Carla Stickler, Alex Stone, and J. Harrison Ghee who appeared as Crystal Demure.
The silent auction is still live at Edtf.org/silentauction.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS was also honored with the Standing Ovation Award which recognizes a corporation or organization that makes significant contributions to the Educational Theatre Association in supporting its mission of "shaping lives through theatre education" through philanthropic efforts, programs, and activities.
Check out highlights from inside the big night below!
Victor Colasurdo, Qawiyya Haqq, John Cariani
Shreya Muju
Scott Wittman, Julie Cohen Theobald, Marc Shaiman
Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
Scott Wittman, Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman
hespian All-Star Company
Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Technical staff
Crystal Demure and Laura Bananti
Crystal Demure
Evan Ruggerio
Jared Goudsmit, Hunter Bell
Brannon Evans, Laura Benanti
Thespian All-Star Company
Gerard Marciano
Julie Cohen Theobald