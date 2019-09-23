VIDEO: Watch Chita Rivera, Patti LuPone & More Tribute Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman at BROADWAY BACK TO SCHOOL

Last night Broadway stars and student Thespians shared the stage at Edison Ballroom for the 5th Broadway Back to School Gala supporting the Educational Theatre Foundation. The event honoring Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's dedication to educational theatre featured some of the biggest names in Broadway, including legends Chita Rivera and Patti LuPone, host Laura Benanti, John Cariani, Gavin Creel, Evan Ruggiero, Carla Stickler, Alex Stone, and J. Harrison Ghee who appeared as Crystal Demure.

The silent auction is still live at Edtf.org/silentauction.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS was also honored with the Standing Ovation Award which recognizes a corporation or organization that makes significant contributions to the Educational Theatre Association in supporting its mission of "shaping lives through theatre education" through philanthropic efforts, programs, and activities.

Check out highlights from inside the big night below!



Victor Colasurdo, Qawiyya Haqq, John Cariani



Shreya Muju



Scott Wittman, Julie Cohen Theobald, Marc Shaiman



Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman



Scott Wittman, Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman



hespian All-Star Company



Marc Shaiman



Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman



Tom Viola, Robert Wankel



Alex Stone



Carla Stickler



Technical staff



Crystal Demure and Laura Bananti



Crystal Demure



Tom Viola



Chita Rivera



Evan Ruggerio



Jared Goudsmit, Hunter Bell



Laura Benanti, Gavin Creel



Brannon Evans, Laura Benanti



Laura Benanti



Thespian All-Star Company



Gerard Marciano



Julie Cohen Theobald





