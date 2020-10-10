VIDEO: Watch COASTAL DISTURBANCES on Plays in the House

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

The play is directed by Annette Bening!

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House: COASTAL DISTURBANCES: By Tina Howe. Starring Annette Bening, Jonas Abry, Timothy Daly, Jean De Baer, Angela Goethals, Ronald Guttman, Heather Mac Rae, Mary Kay Place and Ed Begley Jr. Directed by Annette Bening.

Written by Tina Howe, Coastal Disturbances is a charming ensemble play following four generations of vacationers on a Massachusetts beach. A romance between Leo Hart, a lifeguard, and Holly Dancer, a young photographer, is at the heart of the story.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

