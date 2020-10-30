VIDEO: Watch Broadway for Biden's IN OUR AMERICA Featuring Laura Benanti, Alex Boniello, James Harkness and More

The virtual event will be available to watch through November 4.

Broadway for Biden's all-star virtual fundraiser In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation is now available to watch on the NowThis YouTube page and Broadway for Biden's Facebook through Wednesday, November 4. The concert originally streamed on Wednesday, October 21. While the event is free, donations to the Biden Victory Fund are encouraged via InOurAmerica.BroadwayforBiden.com/event.

"Following the success of our initial broadcast, we're thrilled to re-air In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation, now streaming through November 4," said executive producers Julie Boardman, Nolan Doran, Halle Morse, Jennifer Mudge, and Liesl Tommy. "We are five days away from the election of a lifetime. Let's do everything possible to help ensure a Biden-Harris victory. By donating through Broadway for Biden and other arts advocacy groups, we can make sure to 'Build Back Better' and have our voices heard in Washington."

Directed by Tony Award® nominee Liesl Tommy, director of the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, In Our America features the talents of more than 200 artists, coming together to celebrate hope and elect the Biden-Harris ticket to the White House. The impressive list of talent includes: Terence Archie, Tala Ashe, Derrick Baskin, Jeannette Bayardelle, Laura Benanti, Alex Boniello, Layla Capers, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Chuck Cooper, Darren Criss, Nikki Renée Daniels, Quentin Earl Darrington, Eisa Davis, Sheila Kay Davis, André De Shields, Rogelio Douglas Jr., Matt Doyle, Michael Emerson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Celia Rose Gooding, John Goodman, Jin Ha, James Harkness, William Jackson Harper, Jayne Houdyshell, Jennifer Hudson, Ron Cephas Jones, James Monroe Iglehart, Aisha Jackson, Jawan M. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Isaiah Johnson, Justin Keyes, Hailey Kilgore, LaChanze, Lourds Lane, Nathan Lane, Norman Lear, Quentin Oliver Lee, John Leguizamo, Telly Leung, Selenis Leyva, Judith Light, Sky Lakota Lynch, Taylor Mac, Nikki Massoud, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo, Okieriete Onaodowan, Larry Owens, Peppermint, Ashley Park, Billy Porter, Carrie Preston, Kelani Queypo, Fiona Morgan Quinn, Jelani Remy, Conrad Ricamora, Lauren Ridloff, Chita Rivera, Nicolette Robinson, Dee Roscioli, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Walter Russell III, SEVAN, George Salazar, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, Rashidra Scott, Jimmy Smits, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Jayden Theopile, Nasia Thomas, Skye Dakota Turner, Leslie Uggams, Marlon Wayans, Rebecca Covington Webber, BD Wong, Karen Ziemba, the casts of Kiss My Aztec, KPOP, Missing Peace, and SIX, the Broadway Dreams Foundation Choir, and the In Our America dancers.

The concert also features appearances by voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, Representative Don Beyer of Virginia, Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, and 15-year old climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor.

An array of original material was created for the evening, including never-before-seen stagings of beloved Broadway musical numbers, previews of Broadway-bound productions, and speeches that acknowledge the stakes of the present with a hopeful eye toward a better future. In Our America features written contributions by Chad Beguelin, Jacob Burns, Maggie Cassella, David Henry Hwang, Tony Kushner, Douglas McGrath, Lynn Nottage, Robert O'Hara, Kate Rigg, José Rivera, Stacey Rose, Aurin Squire, DeLanna Studi, Paula Vogel, and John Waters.

The show features original choreography by Grady Bowman, Christopher Gattelli, Lorin Latarro, Ray Mercer, and Abbey O'Brien, with music direction by Jason Michael Webb and orchestrations by Chris Boardman and Charlie Rosen. Sean MacLaughlin serves as director of photography.

For more information, visit InOurAmerica.BroadwayforBiden.com/event.

