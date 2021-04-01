VIDEO: Watch Bravita Threatt Talk Audition Stories & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

Broadway star and dance captain of Disney's "The Lion King" on Broadway sits down with Adrienne to chat about her audition experiences, her background in dance and what it's like to be a Broadway dancer eight times a week!

Bravita Threatt is the creator and director of Stud!o Bravo, the virtual dance studio! She is professional dancer, singer, actress, who has over 15 years of professional experience performing, touring, teaching, and personal physical training. She has worked in film/television as an actor/dancer, CW's "Katy Keene", Fox Films "Avatar", QVC Network, ESPN's "Sport Science", Disney's "The Lion King" on Broadway and touring companies, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dallas, TX, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, and Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, "The Salute to The King, Elvis" and Cirque Productions "Imaginique". Bravita Threatt is a former Miss Black Los Angeles and Miss Virginia Peanut (Suffolk). She is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. A native of Newport News, VA by way of her military family. A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Dance and Choreography and Woodside High School for the Performing Arts in Newport News, VA.