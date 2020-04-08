VIDEO: Watch Barrett Wilbert Weed Sing 'Maybe This Time' From Signature Theatre's CABARET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Signature Theatre is taking us through their past productions! Today they posted a clip of Barrett Wilbert Weed singing Maybe This Time from their production of Cabaret.

In the description of the video they shared:

Enjoy this video from our 2015 production of CABARET with a message from Barrett Wilbert Weed (Sally Bowles). Please consider a donation today to help keep Signature Strong! SigTheatre.org/Signature Strong

Barrett Wilbert Weed's credits include: Broadway: Lysistrata Jones. Off-Broadway: Heathers The Musical (Drama Desk Award nomination, Lucille Lortel Award nomination), Found, Bare. Regional: Mean Girls, Cabaret (Helen Hayes Award). Education: BFA in Music Theatre from Elon University. Graduate of The Walnut Hill School. Love to Mother Darling. Always for Kathi. Follow Barrett here: @BarrettWeed

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You