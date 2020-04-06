VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice & More Go Behind the Scenes of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Just last week, Andrew Lloyd Webber launched The Shows Must Go On!- on which a new musical will be released each week and streamed live on the channel and will remain available for 48 hours. The first was Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which aired on Friday.

Now, take a behind the scenes look at the creative process that brought the musical of Joseph to life, and its history on London's west end stage. Featuring interviews from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and former Joseph, Phillip Schofield. From 'Go Go Go Joseph' Featured on 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' (1999).

Tune in this Friday for Jesus Christ Superstar!





