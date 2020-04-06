Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice & More Go Behind the Scenes of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Article Pixel Apr. 6, 2020  

Just last week, Andrew Lloyd Webber launched The Shows Must Go On!- on which a new musical will be released each week and streamed live on the channel and will remain available for 48 hours. The first was Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which aired on Friday.

Now, take a behind the scenes look at the creative process that brought the musical of Joseph to life, and its history on London's west end stage. Featuring interviews from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and former Joseph, Phillip Schofield. From 'Go Go Go Joseph' Featured on 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' (1999).

Tune in this Friday for Jesus Christ Superstar!

VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice & More Go Behind the Scenes of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites to Sing 'Alexander Hamilton' on John Krasinski's SOME GOOD NEWS
  • VIDEO: Watch the Full HIT LIST Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, Featuring Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and More!
  • VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Broadway and Touring Casts Say Thank You to Medical Professionals
  • VIDEO: Nurse Performs 'Amazing Grace' For Her Colleagues at a Staff Meeting