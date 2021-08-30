VIDEO: Watch Adrienne Warren, Alex Brightman, Krysta Rodriguez & More in Elsie Fest Highlights!

Broadway lovers from all boroughs came to hear the music play in Brooklyn yesterday. Elsie Fest, Broadway's outdoor music festival, returned at the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Now in its 6th year, the event was founded by Darren Criss and celebrates stars and songs from the stage and screen.

This year's event featured performances by Krysta Rodriguez, Adrienne Warren, Barlow & Bear, Joshua Henry, Betsy Wolfe, and of course, Darren Criss, alongside special guests Kristin Maldonado and Alex Brightman. Check out highlights below!