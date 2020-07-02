VIDEO: Watch ALTAR BOYZ Casts Reunite to Sing a Heavenly 'I Believe'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, announced a virtual reunion with the cast and creatives of Altar Boyz on July 9th at 8pm EDT on The Producer's Perspective Live. Susan Blackwell ([title of show], "Side By Side By Susan Blackwell", "Now Here This") is set to host the virtual event.

The Altar Boyz team has shared a special music feature benefiting The Actors Fund. Over 30 Boyz from Off-Broadway, NYMF, national tours, and more came together to virtually record and film a music video for the song, "I Believe". Watch below!

A brand new music video will debut exclusively on the livestream featuring an original song cut from the show.

"Altar Boyz was the success it was and is because of the incredible group of people who created it. Couldn't think of a better time to reunite everyone who made this boy band the best that New York has ever seen." says Ken Davenport.

On July 9th, the Reunion will bring together the original company: Ryan Duncan (Juan), David Josefsberg (Abraham), Andy Karl (Luke), Kevin Kern (Understudy), Tyler Maynard (Mark), Scott Porter (Matthew), Daniel Torres (Understudy), plus a few surprise guests.

The creative team will also reunite on the livestream: Gary Adler (Composer/Lyricist), Stafford Arima (Director), Ken Davenport (Producer), Kevin Del Aguila (Bookwriter), Christopher Gattelli (Choreographer), Robyn Goodman (Producer), Marc Kessler (Co-Conceiver), Lynne Shankel (Music Director & Co-Orchestrator), Michael Patrick Walker (Composer/Lyricist) - to connect and inspire TheaterMakers and theater fans, and also spread awareness and raise money for The Actors Fund.

Throughout the Broadway shutdown, Ken Davenport has been raising money and spreading awareness for The Actors Fund.

Upcoming Broadway guests on The Producer's Perspective LIVE! include:

July 7th - Bartlett Sher

July 14th - Tara Rubin

July 16th - Sammi Cannold

July 21st - Steven Pasquale

July 28th - Danny Burstein

August 4th - Norm Lewis

August 11th - John Cariani

The full schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You