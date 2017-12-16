VIDEO: WICKED Honors Star Wars With New Scrolling Intro Video

In honor of the new Star Wars movie, Wicked posted a new video to their Facebook page mimicking the iconic scrolling intro made famous by the movie franchise.

The video is titled "WICKED: The Last Witch" after "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The 'Wicked' logo in the well known Star Wars font is followed by a scrolling text that reads "Long before Dorothy arrives there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin - smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships... until the world decides to call one 'good,' and the other one 'wicked.'"

Watch the video below!

The Broadway sensation, Wicked, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

