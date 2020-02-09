Click Here for More Articles on Oscars
VIDEO: Utkarsh Ambudkar Recaps the OSCARS with Freestyle Rap
Utkarsh Ambudkar took to the stage during the Oscars to recap some of the things that had happened throughout the night and performed a freestyle rap!
Watch the clip below!
The 92nd Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. The ceremony was televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Ambudkar was most recently seen on Broadway in Freestyle Love Supreme, the improvisational hip-hop group also made up of Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch." He is also known for his work in "Pitch Perfect."