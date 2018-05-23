VIDEO: Two-Time Tony Nominee Charlotte D'Amboise Featured In New York Film Academy Movie Musical

Broadway Veteran and Two-Time Tony Nominee Charlotte d'Amboise is featured in an original movie musical produced by New York Film Academy. Have a first look at the trailer below!

NYFA's one-of-a-kind program, the Professional Conservatory of Musical Theatre, creates movie musicals that showcase the talents of its two-year students, who have the chance to work alongside seasoned performers, such as Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart, John Wesley Shipp, and most recently, Hamilton Alum Okieriete Onaodowan. These films are developed with with assorted composers and writers including Anna K. Jacobs, Zoe Sarnak, Bobby Cronin and have pushed the conservatory towards international prominence in recent years.

"Alma Mater," written by Emily Kaczmarek, with music by Zoe Sarnak and directed by Nathan Brewer, is a set in 1993 at a women's college. The film explores issues of feminism and breaking social conventions.

"It was such a pleasure working on Alma Mater. The talent all around was sublime. Nathan (Brewer) set up an atmosphere of true professionalism allowing everyone to flourish. I would be happy to do anything he asked me in the future," says D'Amboise.

Alma Mater is an Official Selection at the Soho International Film Festival and will be screening Saturday, June, 16th 2018 at 1:45pm in the Village East Cinema. Ticketing LINK:

For more information visit nyfa.edu

