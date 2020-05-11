VIDEO: Trevor Dion Nicholas Sings Both Parts of 'Feed Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Last week on The Phoenix Arts Club's Saturday Supershow, Trevor Dion Nicholas gave a special rendition of Feed Me from Little Shop of Horrors where he played the parts of both Seymour and Audrey II!

Watch the video below!

Trevor Dion Nicholas has played the role of Genie in Disney's Aladdin, where he won the WhatsonStage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, and is currently starring in the West End production of Hamilton, playing the role of George Washington.

The new EP from Trevor Dion Nicholas' band Neighborhood Goliath, titled Your Fears Will Not Be Soothed, recorded during the isolation, is released on all streaming platforms on May 15th 2020.

The Saturday Supershow now runs every Saturday from 8.30pm (GMT) / 3.30 (ET), giving fans of theatre, variety, and cabaret the chance to enjoy all the magic that's expected from a visit to the legendary celebrity hotspot, from the comfort of their own home.

As venues across the world closed, London West End's Phoenix Arts Club went digital, relocated their Saturday night entertainment to the safety of the Phoenix Flat! After 50,000+ viewers tuned in to the first week's live stream, it was clear there was demand.

Hosted by Colin Savage and Stuart Saint, with special guests each and every week, from musical theatre stars to musicians. Previous guests have included Broadway's "Woman of a Thousand Voices", Christina Bianco, and Marisha Wallace, soon to be seen in Hairspray in London's West End.





