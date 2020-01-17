VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Soller, Andrew Burnap Talk THE INHERITANCE on TODAY

Click Here for More Articles on The Inheritance

On Friday morning, actors Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Soller and Andrew Burnap joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss their critically acclaimed Broadway show, "The Inheritance," which follows the lives of gay men in Manhattan a generation after the AIDS epidemic.

When asked why he wanted to do the play, Goldwyn said, "This was the best play I read in maybe 20 years."

Watch the interview below!

The Inheritance is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.





