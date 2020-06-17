VIDEO: Todrick Hall Judges the Todrick Hall TikTok Challenge on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Todrick Hall was a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

After seeing Todrick's fantastic quarantine song and video "Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs," Corden challenged members of his staff to create their own TikTok versions of Todrick's song.

During last night's episode, Todrick joined James in judging their videos, picking a big winner.

Check out the clip below!

