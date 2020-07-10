VIDEO: Tina Fey Masks Up for A Special 30 ROCK Reunion on NBC

Mean Girls creator, Tina Fey is bringing her iconic comedy 30 ROCK to NBC for a special one night only event. Check out Tina confronting a maskless New Yorker and more in the trailer below!

Beloved characters from the original series including Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer), and more will return for the one-time event and celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season.

The hour-long, commercial-free event will premiere on NBC on Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c and will be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC as well as available to stream on Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9/8c, showcasing the true power and 200M+ scale of NBCUniversal.

