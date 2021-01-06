VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs 'Talked Too Much, Stayed Too Long' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Last night on The Late Late Show, James Corden connected with Tim Minchin.

The singer/songwriter talked about how he is safe in the Australian forest with the cicadas -- a species humans may have a lot in common with once the COVID-19 pandemic has been solved.

James also asked Tim about the success of his album and writing style, particularly the song "Talked Too Much, Stayed Too Long."

After the interview, Minchin gave a performance of "Talked Too Much, Stayed Too Long."

Watch both clips below!

Tim Minchin has had worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist. He earned "Best Original Score" Tony Nominations for 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day,' as well as a Grammy nomination for the 'Matilda' Broadway Cast Recording. A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in the US, the UK, and Australia.

His debut album, Apart Together, is available now! Stream or buy 'Apart Together' at https://tim-minchin.lnk.to/ApartTogetherAlbumID.