VIDEO: Thomas Middleditch Shares His Past as a Theatre Dropout
The B POSITIVE star dishes on his Canadian theater background.
Thomas Middleditch shares how the pandemic led to his obsession with Twitch, talks about his role on B Positive and dishes on his Canadian theater background.
Middleditch stars on B Positive opposite Broadway favorite and Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford.
B POSITIVE is a comedy executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette. The series revolves around Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives. Kether Donohue stars as Gabby, Gina's best friend; Sara Rue stars as Julia, Drew's ex-wife; Izzy G. stars as Maddie, Drew and Julia's teenage daughter and Terrence Terrell stars as Eli, a new friend of Drew's who is also going through dialysis.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
