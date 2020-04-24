VIDEO: The Public Theater's Public Works Community Sings 'Still I Will Love' by Shaina Taub

In the first international Public Works collaboration, more than 150 community members have come together their homes to sing "Still I Will Love" from The Public Theater production of AS YOU LIKE IT, adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub.

Watch the video below!

In the video description, the Public shared:

"Still I Will Love" is a call to action for these extraordinary times. It is a community's promise that even on the "heaviest days and the bitterest nights" we choose love in the face of adversity. Public Works originally presented AS YOU LIKE IT in 2017 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park with a cast of 200 New Yorkers, directed by Laurie Woolery with original choreography by Sonya Tayeh

Public Works aims to restore and build community by connecting people through theater. Public Works is animated by the idea that theater is a place of possibility, where the boundaries that separate us from each other in the rest of life can fall away.





