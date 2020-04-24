Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Public Theater's Public Works Community Sings 'Still I Will Love' by Shaina Taub
In the first international Public Works collaboration, more than 150 community members have come together their homes to sing "Still I Will Love" from The Public Theater production of AS YOU LIKE IT, adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub.
Watch the video below!
In the video description, the Public shared:
"Still I Will Love" is a call to action for these extraordinary times. It is a community's promise that even on the "heaviest days and the bitterest nights" we choose love in the face of adversity. Public Works originally presented AS YOU LIKE IT in 2017 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park with a cast of 200 New Yorkers, directed by Laurie Woolery with original choreography by Sonya Tayeh.
Public Works aims to restore and build community by connecting people through theater. Public Works is animated by the idea that theater is a place of possibility, where the boundaries that separate us from each other in the rest of life can fall away.
The 150+ performers in this video come from across New York City, the nation, and the world. In New York City, the Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education, Children's Aid, and Domestic Workers United.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with 'Stars in the House' to live stream this year's Nominations. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the ... (read more)
VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Reunites via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA
Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde a?' The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Elaine Paige Sing A Virtual CHESS Duet!
Today, Broadway star Liz Callaway checked an item off her bucket list, taking up an offer from the legendary Elaine Page to perform a virtual duet on,... (read more)
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with 'Stars in the House' to live stream this year's Nominations. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the ... (read more)
VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Reunites via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA
Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde a?' The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Elaine Paige Sing A Virtual CHESS Duet!
Today, Broadway star Liz Callaway checked an item off her bucket list, taking up an offer from the legendary Elaine Page to perform a virtual duet on,... (read more)