VIDEO: The New York Lottery Sings a Tune Advertising a la LA LA LAND

Jun. 21, 2018  

The Broadway industry is more tight-knit than it is wide-spread, so a hint of shout out from the outside is always a welcome surprise. In their newest ad spot, The New York Lottery gives a nod to recent award-winning film LA LA LAND, as they feature a brightly dressed couple dancing around the city singing about love (and incompatibility). Give it a watch below!

The video is directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon for McCann New York.

Video via Shoot

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

VIDEO: The New York Lottery Sings a Tune Advertising a la LA LA LAND
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Michael Jackson Musical Coming to Broadway in 2020!
  • Photo Flash: Kristin Chenoweth Joins Students for The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards
  • Jessica Vosk Will Join the Broadway Company of WICKED as Elphaba
  • Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon, and More Cast in EMOJILAND THE MUSICAL at NYMF
  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare Rehearse 'Journey To The Past' for Broadway Princess Party
  • MEAN GIRLS Breaks August Wilson Theatre Box Office Record Again and Releases New Block Of Tickets

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       