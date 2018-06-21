VIDEO: The New York Lottery Sings a Tune Advertising a la LA LA LAND

The Broadway industry is more tight-knit than it is wide-spread, so a hint of shout out from the outside is always a welcome surprise. In their newest ad spot, The New York Lottery gives a nod to recent award-winning film LA LA LAND, as they feature a brightly dressed couple dancing around the city singing about love (and incompatibility). Give it a watch below!

The video is directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon for McCann New York.

Video via Shoot

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

