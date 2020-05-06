VIDEO: The Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Sing Acoustic Covers of Season 1 Songs
The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! is performing acoustic covers of their favorite song from Season 1. Check out their clips below:
Treasuring this moment from the iconic @frankiearodriguez & @joe_serafini_ duo ? Who else can't get over this "Just For a Moment" cover?! Almost time for @dararenee! #HSMTMTSCoverChallenge #DisneyPlus
A post shared by HSM: The Musical: The Series (@highschoolmusicalseries) on May 3, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT
@larrysaperstein was born to do this cover of "Role of a Lifetime" and that's a fact ? Can't wait to see @frankiearodriguez & @joe_serafini_ do their thing ? #HSMTMTSCoverChallenge #DisneyPlus
A post shared by HSM: The Musical: The Series (@highschoolmusicalseries) on May 3, 2020 at 9:16am PDT
We'll take a billion more replays of @olivia.rodrigo ❤️ Catch us straight up vibing all day long to this "A Billion Sorrys" cover ? @larrysaperstein is next to take it away! #HSMTMTSCoverChallenge #DisneyPlus
A post shared by HSM: The Musical: The Series (@highschoolmusicalseries) on May 2, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT
Did someone say CHALLENGE?! We're absolutely into this KINGLY cover of "Born to Be Brave" by @JoshuaTBassett. ?? @JuliaLester is up next. #HSMTMTSCoverChallenge #DisneyPlus
A post shared by HSM: The Musical: The Series (@highschoolmusicalseries) on May 1, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT
@julialester ❣️❣️❣️ Our tear ducts weren't even ready for this cover of "All I Want." Let's go @MattCornett! #HSMTMTSCoverChallenge #DisneyPlus
A post shared by HSM: The Musical: The Series (@highschoolmusicalseries) on May 1, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT
K̶i̶n̶d̶a̶ 100% obsessed with @mattcornett and his cover of "I Think I Kinda You Know" ? Passing the torch to @sofiawylie! #HSMTMTSCoverChallenge #DisneyPlus
A post shared by HSM: The Musical: The Series (@highschoolmusicalseries) on May 2, 2020 at 8:49am PDT
@sofiawylie did THAT ? BRB, we need a moment bc this cover of "Out of the Old" hit us right in the feels. Who's ready for @olivia.rodrigo?? #HSMTMTSCoverChallenge #DisneyPlus
A post shared by HSM: The Musical: The Series (@highschoolmusicalseries) on May 2, 2020 at 11:06am PDT
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" was created by Tim Federle. The series is executive produced by Federle, Oliver Goldstick and two-time Emmy Award-winning "High School Musical" executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush.
The scripted Disney+ series introduces 10 main characters: Nini (Rodrigo), Ricky (Bassett), Gina (Sofia Wylie), E.J. (Matt Cornett), Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Kourtney (Dara Renee'), Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez), Big Red (Larry Saperstein), Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) - a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original "High School Musical" movie was filmed. Through the course of 10 episodes, these characters count down from auditions to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical." They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theatre and music can provide.