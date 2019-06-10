VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs 'Wait For Me' at the 2019 TONYS
The cast of HADESTOWN made its way to the underground to perform "Wait for Me" at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards. The show won 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, during the broadcast hosted by James Corden.
See the performance below!
HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Anais Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Rachel Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is A HAUNTING and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.